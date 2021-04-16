1 dead, 7 hospitalized after 3-alarm house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – A man is dead and seven others hospitalized after an overnight house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews were called to the 9900 block of Glass Road shortly after 12 a.m. on Friday.

Once they arrived on scene, firefighters found heavy fire from the first floor window and immediately went into rescue mode.

A second and third alarm was called after hearing from neighbors that there were multiple people trapped inside.

Officials say one man was declared dead on scene and at least seven others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but it is believed that some of those taken to the hospital were children.

Crews are still working to learn how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The house is considered a total loss and the Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.