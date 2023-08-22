MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been killed and another injured in an apparent explosion that leveled a home overnight in Mooresville, just off Lake Norman, according to Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell Kent Greene.

Authorities confirm with Queen City News the person that was killed has been identified as Robert Matthews Farley, 61, who was staying in the home at the time of the incident.

His body was recovered around 4:30 a.m. as crews were searching the debris, authorities said.

The injured person, identified as Christian Rogers, 25, was seen leaving the property as the first emergency crews arrived at the scene, and was transported to Atrium Health CMC in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries, Greene confirmed. Rogers is a friend of the homeowner.

Authorities said Rogers ‘wasn’t saying much’ when found and had a concussion from the blast.

The house, owned by NFL cornerback Caleb Farley, located at 292 Barber Loop, could be seen in the rubble Tuesday morning, Aug. 22. The explosion was reported just before midnight.

Caleb Farley was spotted at the scene with family on Tuesday speaking with fire and emergency personnel. Authorities have confirmed Robert Farley is the father of Caleb Farley.

Caleb Farley and family at the scene Tuesday, Aug. 22

Someone with the Farley family arrived at the scene, holding a Titans helmet

Multiple agencies responded to the scene overnight, including the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Troutman Fire, Mooresville Fire, Lake Norman Fire, and Dominion Energy.

Neighbors in the area told QCN they heard ‘a loud explosion’ and smelled gas. Some also said the current homeowner, identified as Farley, has lived in the house for less than a year.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” Clay Wild, who was out for a morning walk, told Queen City News. “A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

Queen City News observed some Mooresville ladder trucks and EMS vehicles leaving the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday. NC State Bureau of Investigation and ATF agents were at the scene.

The 6,391 square-foot, natural-gas home was listed for just over $2 million in 2022 and was built in 2016, records showed. The circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released, however, the house being reduced to rubble is similar to a 2019 gas explosion that occurred at a home in Ballantyne. One person was killed in that explosion.

Scene of reported explosion and collapse in Mooresville, NC (Queen City News, drone)

Authorities said the home is a total loss along with several vehicles.

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Watch Tuesday’s full news conference below:

Farley is a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans and played college football at Virginia Tech before he was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.