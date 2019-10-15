10 years ago today, the “balloon boy” hoax captivated America

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Ten years ago Tuesday, the world watched as a balloon feared to be carrying a 6-year-old boy floated over northern Colorado. As it turned out, the whole thing was a hoax.

Around 11 a.m. on October 15, 2009, emergency crews began chasing a homemade balloon made by Richard and Mayumi Heene. The parents told authorities their 6-year-old son, Falcon, was inside the balloon, which ended up soaring for nearly two hours. When the balloon finally landed in a field east of Denver International Airport, Falcon was nowhere to be found.

Later that afternoon, the boy was found in an attic over the garage of his parents’ home. He had never been inside the balloon.

In an interview with CNN, Falcon said the family had manufactured the stunt for a show.

Richard Heene eventually pled guilty to attempt to influence a public servant, which is a felony. He was sentenced to 90 days in custody. His wife, Mayumi Heene, pled guilty to misdemeanor false reporting and was sentenced to 20 days in jail.

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2009 file photo, Falcon Heene, 6, front right, is hugged by his mother, Mayumi, as television photographers crowd around them after a news conference outside the family’s home in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2009 file photo, six-year-old Falcon Heene is shown with his father, Richard, outside the family’s home in Fort Collins, Colo., after Falcon Heene was found hiding in a box in a space above the garage. The attorney for the Colorado father who reported his son floated away in a helium balloon says, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2009, his client and the boy’s mother will both plead guilty to charges in the case. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A Larimer County Sheriff Department officer arrives to execute a search warrant on the Heene home Saturday, Oct. 17, 2009 in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/Will Powers)

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2009 file photo, Mayumi Heene, left, leaves her home escorted by Larimer County Sheriffs in Fort Collins, Colo. Mayumi Heene, the mother of the 6-year-old boy purported to be in a runaway balloon in Colorado, repeatedly told authorities it was all a publicity stunt, contradicting what her husband told media before he reported to jail. (AP Photo/Will Powers, File)

The framework used to launch a balloon stands in the backyard of the home of Richard and Mayumi Heene in Fort Collins,, Colo., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009. The Heenes reported that their 6-year-old son, Falcon, was on board the balloon. Falcon was later found safe. The story that the child had floated away in a giant helium balloon was a hoax concocted to land a reality television show, authorities said, and the boy’s parents will likely face felony charges. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FILE – In a Oct. 18, 2009 file photo, Richard Heene’s balloon is held for evidence in the Larimer County Sheriff’s evidence area in Fort Collins, Colo. Pieces of the infamous flying saucer that starred in Colorado’s balloon boy hoax are now available as trading cards. Michael Fruitman, the current owner of the balloon, struck a deal with New York-based sports and entertainment card company Topps to use a segment of the Mylar saucer for individual trading cards. (AP Photo/Will Powers, File)

Richard Heene holds police evidence photos showing his balloon during an interview in Fort Collins, Colo., on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. Heene now says there was no balloon hoax, even though he pleaded guilty and agreed to be sentenced to 90 days in jail. He says he truly believed his son was inside the runaway balloon when it floated away in October, and that he only pleaded guilty to appease authorities and save his wife from being deported to Japan. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

