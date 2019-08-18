12-year-old chef celebrates birthday by baking treats for the homeless

(CNN) — He didn’t want a party, toys or video games for his birthday.

Instead, a 12-year-old Indiana boy said he wanted to share his love of cooking with the less fortunate.

Sugar and spice makes everything nice with the perfect amount of love, skill and affection.

Elijah Foster is a 12-year-old chef know for his Eats and Treats.

“I grew up around my grandma, my mom and my aunt. They cooked in front of me. Since I was like 8-years-old I started cooking.”

For the last four years, he’s grown tremendously.

His mother, Ebony Ligon, said she taught him the ropes until he was ready to explore the kitchen on his own and make his own recipes.

“This is my love. My one and only my baby,” Ligon said.

Her baby but also her boss.

But he says cooking is his calling.

Which is why on his 12th birthday he decided he wanted to bake cupcakes and make sandwiches for those who are homeless.

A few years ago he saw a man drinking milk from a trash can.

“I was really heartbroken to see that,” Foster said.

But those at Wheeler Mission were filled with joy when this 4-foot chef walked in.

Steve Kerr, Executive Vice President of Advancement of Wheel Mission said about Foster, “we’ve got a young man in our community has a desire and a heart to serve others.”

And that’s his goal. In the future, he wants to own a food truck and restaurant to continue serving those who are less fortunate. He has some advice for anyone hoping to pursue their dreams.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” Foster said.

Foster is wasting no time on his dream because he has already started saving for his food truck.