14 years after Richmond Airport motel murder, family keeps hope for justice

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 14 years after Gary Post, Sr. was shot to death at a motel near Richmond International Airport, police are still searching for who is responsible.

“Someone out there knows something,” said Nancy Greene, Post, Sr.’s sister.

On April 4, 2007, Post, Sr. and his two young adult sons, of Broadway, checked into the former Legacy Inn on Airport Square Lane. The three were flying to Texas the next morning for a wedding, where they would meet the family’s mother who was already there.

Gary Post, Sr.

Greene said, ironically, Post, Sr. and his sons were never supposed to stay at the Legacy Inn, which no longer exists.



“There was a mix-up somehow at the hotel and there was no room at the inn, so they went to a different hotel,” she said.

As the three were bringing their bags into the room, four Black men wearing masks entered, according to Henrico Police.

“A couple of guys push open the door and yelled at them to give them money and ‘the drugs’ so Gary held up his hands and said, ‘I’m gonna give you my wallet,’ and he reached for his wallet and he got shot,” Greene told 8News.

According to police, Post, Sr. and his sons told the suspects they would not give them any problems. The suspects began to leave when one of the men shot Post, Sr.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. “I’m not even sure Gary made it to the hospital. I don’t know,” said Greene.

Greene told 8News that Henrico Police have kept in touch with the family over the years. She believes police have a prime suspect in mind.



“One of the challenges was that they needed cooperation. They needed somebody to say, ‘Yeah, this guy did it,'” she explained.

Henrico Police said investigators had previously developed “some useful information” in the case and are hopeful someone in the community has more information to move the case forward.

Meanwhile, the family finds peace in keeping Post, Sr.’s memory alive. Greene described the father of three as a friendly person who loved his family and giving back to his small Broadway community.

“At least one of the three [suspects] that is out there knows something and if they can give any information at all, we’d love to see justice done, but more than that, we want to make sure that Gary is remembered for who he was and what he was,” Greene told 8News.

She adds that every year, the Town of Broadway holds a Kids Fishing Day in Post, Sr.’s memory. This year it is taking place May 1 at Heritage Park. Greene said Post loved teaching children to fish. He also coached youth baseball and softball.

Henrico Police said the suspects were last seen getting into a silver vehicle and driving away from the scene. Witnesses had observed the vehicle driving in and out of the motel all day, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips anonymously on the P3 tip app.