16-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hampton Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night in Hampton, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Police also asked for help identifying the person who shot the boy Friday night.

Initial investigation revealed the boy was shot while driving east on West Mercury Boulevard.

Police said they found the boy in a parking lot at the intersection of Gumwood Road and West Mercury Boulevard with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.