17 sailors, 4 civilians injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on July 12, 2020 in San Diego, California. There was an explosion on board the ship with multiple injuries reported. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Seventeen sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries Sunday from a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, U.S. Navy officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire. It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said. Nearly 180 fire personnel were assigned to the scene.

Approximately 160 sailors were aboard the San Diego-based ship at the time of the fire, according to a tweet from the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, the Navy said.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. At least one of the injuries was from an explosion, per SDPD.

As of about 1:30 p.m., Navy officials said the USS Fitzgerald and the USS Russell both shifted to a pier away from the fire.

“All inport ships have been contacted and directed to provide fire parties to possibly assist with firefighting efforts,” a Navy spokesman said in a statement.

With heavy smoke visible in the area, National City officials urged nearby residents to take precautions to limit potential health impacts, including staying indoors and limiting outdoor activities.

ADVISORY There is a fire onboard #USSBonhommeRichard. The smoke is currently being evaluated, safety precautions should be taken to limit potential health impacts. We’re encouraging all #NationalCity residents to go inside & limit outside activities. pic.twitter.com/6TrHmx2Z6s — National City (@CityOfNatlCity) July 12, 2020

The fire was called away at approx. 8:30 AM, July 12. Approx. 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. @LHD6BHR is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approx. 1000. 18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to a fire aboard @LHD6BHR located on @NavBaseSD. Initially, eleven Sailors have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted. More information to follow. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

Crazy. Smoke billowing into the sky from a military ship fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard.@fox5sandiego #shipfire#SanDiego pic.twitter.com/rjEERpbpBH — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) July 12, 2020

SDFD was requested by Federal Fire at about 9am. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/Ah6GRzpJHJ — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

Several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/dNUzBEJbBZ — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020