17-year-old VB Tide swimmer advances to semifinals of Olympic trials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old member of the Virginia Beach Tide swim team is one step closer to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

17-year-old Kayla Wilson just made the Semifinals in the 200 Meter Freestyle during Wave 2 of the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska which began on June 4.

Wilson is currently a junior at Norfolk Academy and a Top 20 recruit within USA Swimming.

She is one of 7 members of the Tide swim team at Omaha competing against the best in the country.



Four are currently on the team, and three are in college, but came through the program. The swimmers in the trials range in ages between 16 to 21.

The semifinals are live at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC-WAVY.

This is breaking news and will be updated.