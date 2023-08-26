PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash in the Gainesville area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Carharpin Road and Fallen Oaks Place at around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 for a report of a crash.

Police determined that the driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla and the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra were heading south on Catharpin Road at high speeds when the driver of the Corolla crossed over the center line to pass the Elantra.

The driver of the Elantra then tried to pass the Corolla in a “No Passing” zone when the car made contact with the back of the Corolla, which rotated and struck a 2006 Scion which was heading North.

The Elantra went off the roadway and down an embankment, where it struck a tree. The driver of the Elantra, identified as 19-year-old Qais Jailani of Prince William, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The passenger of the Elantra, a 19-year-old Prince William man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Corolla, a 16-year-old boy from Prince William, and the driver of the Scion, a 50-year-old Loudoun County woman, were not injured.

This crash is still under investigation.