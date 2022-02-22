19-year-old passenger killed in Chesterfield crash identified, driver charged with DUI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police have identified the teenage victim from a fatal crash that happened this past weekend.

On Feb. 19, around 8:50 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash in the 4400 block of Beulah Road.

Police said a 2009 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Beulah Road when it left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Sarah L. Ingram. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ingram was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, 22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon, has been arrested and charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter in relation to the crash, according to police.

Llerena Leon, of Floyd Avenue in Richmond, is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.