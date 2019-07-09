2 charged with Henrico homicide that left 1-year-old girl dead

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been charged in connection with an October 2017 shooting in Henrico County that left a 1-year-old girl dead and her father seriously injured.

Derick Walton, Jr. and Byron Archer, III, were charged on July 9 with the following crimes: Conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied dwelling, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in malicious wounding, felony homicide and use of a firearm in felony murder subsequent offense.

Walton, Jr. is also the suspect who police believe shot 5-year-old Ke’miyah Edwards in the head back in May. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting from a vehicle in connection with that crime.

The shooting that killed 1-year-old Jadai Morris occurred in the early-morning hours of October 10, 2017 at a home in the 400 block of Fayette Avenue. Jaidah Morris

Officers located two victims who had been shot; both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Morris, 1, died at the hospital.

The incident left the surrounding community shaken. Neighbors recalled hearing the gunshots — at least six of them — and then a distraught mother who was inconsolable after realizing her baby had been shot.

“I heard her saying, ‘my daughter was shot, I really need help,’” neighbor Dietrich Wingfield said. “‘Oh my God, my daughter got shot. Please help me.’”

1-year-old Jadai Morris

“The murder of 1-year-old Jaidah Morris on October 10, 2017 was a cowardly act by those that pulled the trigger. Although this will not bring her back, we vowed to hold those responsible for her death accountable, no matter how long it took.” — Henrico Police Chief H. I. Cardounel, Jr.

“I promise every family that my Office works tirelessly with Henrico Police to hold people accountable for their actions. I made that promise to the family of 1-year-old Jaidah Morris back in October 2017, and we will honor her precious life with a team effort to hold all accountable for the loss of her life.” — Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor