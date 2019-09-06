Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Brunswick County Government Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

2 Germans found guilty over killing of pregnant teenager

News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Two German men who killed a pregnant teenager because they allegedly wanted to see someone die have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

A regional court in the northeastern city of Stralsund found the men guilty Friday of murdering 18-year-old Maria K. on the Baltic sea island of Usedom.

German news agency dpa reported the court sentenced a 19-year-old defendant to 12 years of juvenile detention and ordered him held in psychiatric confinement.

Judges sentenced the 21-year-old co-defendant to life imprisonment. It also noted the particular seriousness of the crime, meaning the older defendant is unlikely to be released after the customary 15-year life term.

The men, whose names weren’t released for privacy reasons, were arrested a month after the killing, which happened in March in the town of Zinnowitz.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events