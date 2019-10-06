2 Killed, 1 injured in triple shooting in Petersburg, Police say

Petersburg, Va., (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and another person injured.

Police say they responded to Courthouse Street for a report of a person shot at 10:21 p.m., Saturday night.

Once on scene, authorities say they found a man shot, with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

They say while they were at the hospital, another person walked in with a gunshot wound.

That person is expected to be okay, but police say as that person was being treated, another person walked in to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

That person later died from from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime stoppers at 804-861-1212.

