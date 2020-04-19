2 residents die because of the coronavirus at Discovery Village At West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Discovery Village At West End, an independent living community for seniors, announced two of its residents have died from COVID-19.

“Given the close relationships between our community team members and our residents, it saddens us greatly that our friends and neighbors have passed away and we send our deepest condolences to their families,” an announcement from the community said.

The community did not say how many residents or employees tested positive for the virus but that residents and staff members who have it are self-quarantining.

The announcement added they are also doing precautionary testing throughout the community to help slow the spread and provide early treatment.

