2 seriously hurt in car crash, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Two men are seriously hurt after being thrown from a vehicle.

Officers say the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. Sunday Morning near the 4500 block of Iron Bridge Road.

The men were driving a Black BMW westbound when the car ran off the road and traveled down an embankment, throwing the driver and passenger.

Both men are in the hospital. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.