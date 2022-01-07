Pair wanted for armed robbery at Chesterfield business

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business on Hull Street Road around midnight Friday morning.

Officers say two men entered the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road with firearms and demanded money. The suspects left with cash in a champagne-colored Cadillac. No one was injured.

The first suspect is believed to be 55 to 60 years old, and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket with camouflaged sleeves, blue jeans, a black mask and a black watch cap. The second suspect is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, also about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black face mask and a brown watch cap.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.