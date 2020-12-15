2-year-old boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — Police are seeking the public’s help after a two-year-old boy was abandoned at a Mississippi Goodwill store.
According to police, a man walked the child to the Goodwill around 10 a.m. Monday and took off.
The child had a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note. Authorities said he is so little he cannot provide officers with his name or the name of his parents. The man was not located by police during a sweep of the area.
The employee at the Goodwill who took the child told WREG the man walked up to him and said “the child’s mother couldn’t care for him” before walking away.
The note police referenced was written on a paper towel and said “child abandoned…no phone number for mom” and was in a plastic Kroger bag along with clothes and some food.
The child wasn’t dressed properly for how cold it was, the man said, but was in good spirits. He was laughing, playing with toys and eating food until police arrived on the scene. He was also able to hold up two fingers when asked how old he was.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the man and a woman reportedly connected to the incident. If you know the child or can provide any additional information, call (662) 393-8652.
