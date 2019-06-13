25 years since the death of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman

(WIVB) – It was the murder case that became a national obsession.

It’s been 25 years since the murders of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

The two were found murdered outside her California home in June 1994.

O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with the killings after the infamous police chase on the freeway.

His trial lasted close to nine months and was called “the trial of the century.”

“For a lot of people this was the first time that they actually saw what happened in the courtroom, and much of it bothered them… the issues of race bothered them, the celebrity lawyers bothered them, the theatrics bothered them… and we’re still living with some of that effect,” Legal Analyst, Laurie Levenson said.

No one was ever convicted criminally for Nicole and Ron’s murders.

