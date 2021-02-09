29-year-old victim from January shooting in Henrico County dies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department said the victim of a shooting that took place on Delmont Street last month has died.

The victim has been identified as Dwight A. Hill, 29 of Richmond. Police said he succumbed to his injuries from the shooting on Sunday, Feb. 7.

HPD said at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, Henrico Emergency Communications received calls for a shooting that occurred along Delmont Street, between Laburnum Avenue and Crawford Street.

Once officers arrived, they said they found a man in the roadway with multiple life-threatening wounds. Officers gave him first-aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital.

The department said during the investigation they determined Anthony Ivory Cook Jr., 28, of Richmond, was responsible for the shooting. On Feb. 4, Cook was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Cook is being held without bond in the Henrico County Jail. Detectives said they will be seeking additional charges for Cook’s role in this incident.