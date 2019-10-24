3 dead, dozens evacuated as storms lash southern France

Breaking News
This Oct. 23, 2019 image made by Twitter user @SDIS34 shows a flooded area in the southern France. France’s Interior ministry says three people have been killed in torrential rains that flooded towns and villages in southern France this week. (@SDIS34 via AP)

PARIS (AP) — France’s Interior Ministry says three people have died in torrential rain that has flooded towns and villages in southern France.

The town of Beziers was among the hardest hit in recent days. It saw more rain in 24 hours than in the whole previous year as the fierce storms lashed eight French departments (counties) along the Mediterranean Sea and inland areas.

Rivers broke their banks in and around Beziers, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people.

The Interior Ministry statement on Thursday gave no details about the three deaths. It said more than 2,000 personnel from the emergency services have been mobilized to deal with the aftermath of the storms.

