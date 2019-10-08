3 men wanted for theft in Hanover

Breaking News
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies say three men are accused of taking cash from a Virginia lottery kiosk in Hanover.

According to police, it happened at the Travel Centers of America on Lewis Town Road last Thursday.

Deputies ask anyone who recognizes the suspects to call the Hanover County’s Sheriff’s Office.

