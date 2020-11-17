3 women caught on camera stealing over $11,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty in Virginia, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the community’s help to identify 3 women caught on video stealing more than $11,000 worth of beauty supplies from an Ulta Beauty location.
Police say the incident occurred Monday just after 3 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty location in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.
Security cameras at the store caught the women working with one another during the grand larceny incident.
In the video, one of the women could be seen walking around the store appearing to grab several items from shelves before meeting up with the others.
The other two could be seen concealing the items inside their clothing before the group left the store without paying.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A Florida man is facing a grand theft charge after troopers say he loaded a downed power pole onto the roof of his car and drove it to a recycling facility.
- Today Chesterfield County Police Department charged a teenager for shooting and killing a man on Thursday in the 9500 block of Cattail Road.
- Dillon Passage, one of the stars of Netflix's hit true-crime docuseries "Tiger King," was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated in Texas.
- The Richmond Police Department says one person was stabbed on Sunday in the 1100 block of St. John Street. Officers from the 4th precinct were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m.
- There was a heavy police presence outside of the Buffalo Wild Wings on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.
- The Petersburg Police Department is on the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the 20 block of Spring Street.
- INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — A burglar struck the Indianapolis home an HGTV star, leaving a nasty calling card in the process. Karen E Laine – the star of the Indianapolis-based home-flipping show Good Bones – says the recent break-in was the third time someone got into her home, and the second time an individual left a […]
- Richmond police say a woman was struck by accidental gunfire Saturday night.
- NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two Newport News officers charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a condo last December were granted bond Friday. Sergeant Albin Pearson, who is charged with second-degree murder, was granted a $200,000 bond. Officer Dwight Pitterson, charged with malicious wounding, was given a $75,000 bond. A […]
- Police are asking for help locating two missing children out of Portsmouth Friday afternoon.