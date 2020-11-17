3 women caught on camera stealing over $11,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty in Virginia, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the community’s help to identify 3 women caught on video stealing more than $11,000 worth of beauty supplies from an Ulta Beauty location.

Police say the incident occurred Monday just after 3 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty location in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

Security cameras at the store caught the women working with one another during the grand larceny incident.

In the video, one of the women could be seen walking around the store appearing to grab several items from shelves before meeting up with the others.

The other two could be seen concealing the items inside their clothing before the group left the store without paying.