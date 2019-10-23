1  of  2
39 people found dead in truck container in England

by: The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeastern England said that 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

The truck, which is said to have entered the country on Saturday, was found by ambulance workers at Waterglade Industrial Park, Grays.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened,” Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said. “We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A cordon has been put in place and access to and from the Waterglade Industrial Park remains closed.

“We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally.” Mariner said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays. Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations.”

