4 residents, 9 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Hanover senior community

(WRIC) — The Harmony Collection at Hanover disclosed Monday that their assisted living community has dealt with more than a dozen cases of COVID-19.

A spokesperson with the Mechanicsville-area assisted living and memory care center told 8News four residents and nine associates have tested positive for the coronavirus. One resident, a 94-year-old, has since passed away. Three of the residents remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Harmony Senior Services CEO Terry Howard adds that eight of the nine associated infected with COVID-19 remain in self-isolation. One Hanover senior community associate has since returned to work, after being given a clean bill of health.

As a result of the recent outbreak, Harmony Senior Services released the following protocols being instituted at their facility moving forward:

Masks are being worn by all associates in the community.

We are conducting regular meetings with our in-house medical director to assess and discuss any next steps.

Any resident or associate who displays any symptom of the virus (high fever, extreme fatigue, respiratory difficulties) is being sent to a physician, tested and isolated right away. (This is one reason our numbers are going up.)

We are mandating another 14-day quarantine for all residents. It is critical that everyone adheres to this change and stays in their apartment or designated secure area for the health and wellbeing of our residents and associates.

Essential personnel only are being allowed on Hanover premises and are undergoing regular temperature screenings.

Temperature screenings are being conducted more frequently.

Visitation to all residents at Hanover is being curtailed for another 14 day period.

All community activities have been curtailed.

All meals are being delivered to resident apartments.

