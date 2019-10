RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old man is recovering after being shot on Hull Street in Richmond.

It happened in the 1600 block of Hull Street just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

No suspect description is available at this time. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.