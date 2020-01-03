5k race to honor local marathon runner killed by a drunk driver

HANOVER COUNTY, Va.(WRIC)–Lace up your running shoes and help raise money for a charity honoring a local runner who was killed by a drunk driver. The Megsmiles 5k is coming up on Saturday, January 11th at Atlee High School.

The race is in honor local marathon runner Meg Cross Menzies who was killed by a drunk driver on a training run for the Boston Marathon several years ago. Friends and loved ones created a charity in her honor along with the 5k and children’s run. You can learn more about the run the non-profit by clicking here.