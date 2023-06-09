Ty’osha Mitchell, 25, shown here with her two young children, was killed Saturday in York County.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fifth person is wanted in connection to a homicide on Old Williamsburg Road in York County last month.

Donnisha Goodman (Photo – York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Donnisha Goodman is wanted in connection to the death of 25-year-old Ty’osha Mitchell, whose body was found by a jogger on the side of Old Williamsburg Road around 6:30 a.m. May 6. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mitchell was shot multiple times, and investigators found 14 shell casings in the road near her body.

Goodman is known to frequent hotels in the Portsmouth area, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, and warrants were obtained for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony. They say Goodman should be considered armed and dangerous.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection to the shooting: Jamica Danielle Langely, 24, with a last known address in Richmond, Acacia Jackson, 18, with a last-known address in Norfolk, Hezekiah “HK” Janile Carney, 24, with a last-known address in Norfolk, and Jayquan Jones, 20, with a last-known address in Richmond.

Police say those four are also members of Norfolk’s faction of the Mad Stone Bloods gang – also known as the Vietnam Baby Gorilla gang, and are charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy.

Court records indicate that Mitchell was assaulted by three women at her Richmond apartment hours before she was killed, and that the attack was part of “beating her out” of the gang, which meant she would no longer be a member. Investigators who searched Mitchell’s phone determined she had “significant gang ties” and was the “highest ranking female gang member” within the group.