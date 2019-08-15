6 without a home after lightning sparks Henrico house fire

1  of  3
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of six are without a home after lightning struck their house and sparked a blaze in Henrico.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Linstead Road following reports that a house had been struck by lightning. Firefighters encountered large fire shooting from the attic and roof of the home.

Everyone inside had cleared the home by the time fire crews arrived,

The fire quickly extinguished and firefighters remain at the scene checking for small hidden fires inside the walls and other areas of the house.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for possible heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and four children at this time.

