66-year-old man dies following crash on Route 58 in Brunswick Co.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Hanover County announced a partnership between All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative which will make broadband service available to underserved areas in the county.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Hanover County as well as our rural residents who have been impacted by the lack of access to broadband that many in suburban areas currently have,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman, Sean M. Davis.