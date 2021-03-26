$79.9 million from American Rescue Plan to support Virginia health centers; $21.3 million going toward local health centers

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — On Friday morning, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that 26 community health centers across Virginia will receive nearly $80 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The $79,907,625 in funding – which officials say was made possible through the American Rescue Plan – will start being awarded in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
“For the past year, our community health centers have been on the front lines of providing care to our most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said the senators in a news release from Friday, March 26. “Thanks to the congressional passage and eventual signing of the American Rescue Plan, we are now able to provide these critical federal dollars so that our community health centers can continue to provide lifesaving care to the folks who need it the most.”
Among the 26 community health centers that will be awarded with funding throughout Virginia, Friday’s statement says the following 10 local health centers will receive $21,261,375:
- Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. in Arrington: $1,861,750
- Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. in Bastian: $1,595,375
- Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc. in Christiansburg: 1,492,000
- Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. in Danville: $3,666,625
- Tri-Area Community Health in Laurel Fork: $1,990,750
- Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington: $1,629,000
- Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg: $4,305,625
- Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness in Martinsville: $1,435,875
- Highland Medical Center in Monterey: $822,750
- Kuumba Community Health and Wellness Center, Inc. in Roanoke: $2,461,625
Officials say these health centers will be able to use their funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for the virus; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, such as modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.