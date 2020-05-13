8 News wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty announced Tuesday that the school district will offer two opportunities to honor the Class of 2020, dashing hopes of a possible in-person graduation in August.

In a message sent out to Chesterfield families, Daugherty said school leaders were looking to hold a graduation in early August with students but that "it no longer seems feasible to pin our hopes on that based on projected timelines for the phased reopening of Virginia."