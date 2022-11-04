RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A specific brand of electric cargo bikes is being recalled due to tire issues that have the potential to cause serious injuries, including broken bones.

The rim strip on RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bikes has been found to have the potential to be misaligned, which could cause the tube to pop and damage the tire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In addition, bikes with tires that feature a ribbed sidewall could potentially go flat, advancing the opportunity for serious injury to occur if the rider loses control and or crashes. As of yet, there have been eight injuries, including five reports of road rash, cuts or bruises, one report of a broken wrist and one report of a broken arm, according to the recall report.

According to the recall, the black, white and orange colorway bikes were sold at Rad Power Bikes stores nationwide and online at www.radpowerbike.com for around $2,000. Tires sold separately retail for around $40.

Consumers with bikes included in the recall are urged to immediately stop riding the bikes, and contact Rad Power Bikes to schedule a free repair to replace both tires and rim strips. The recall also includes 22-inch by 3-inch spare tires for the bikes sold separately under the name Rad Power Bikes by VEE Tire Co.