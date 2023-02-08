RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Household goods conglomerate Colgate-Palmolive has recalled around 4.9 million units of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner for possible risk of harmful bacteria.

Fabuloso announced in a statement that five of their scents may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, which are environmental organisms found in soil and water.

The affected scents include lemon, lavender, passion of fruits, spring fresh scent and ocean scent.

Here is a full list of the products.

The products were sold online at Amazon.com and other websites, and at major retailers such as Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart from December 2022 through January 2023.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions are at risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment if exposed to the bacteria. It can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a break in the skin.

The commission said people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.