(WRIC) — Around 456,000 waffle makers have been recalled after 34 burn injuries were reported by users.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the PowerXL Model ESWM02 and ESWM03 Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers were sold between July of 2021 and October of 2022 at several retailers, including Walmart, Kohl’s, Big Lots, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target, as well as several online retailers.

The waffle makers, which have the PowerXL logo on the top and were sold in 11 colors, are being recalled because hot pieces of waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker while it is cooking or being opened, potentially causing burns.

Photo: CPSC

So far, 44 incidents have been reported. Burn injuries have been reported by 34 people, three of whom required medical attention.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled waffle makers should immediately stop using them and contact the manufacturer by email at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer.