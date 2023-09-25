(WRIC) — Around 760,000 bicycle cranksets manufactured by Shimano are being recalled because the bonded crank parts can separate, potentially causing injuries or crashes.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets made before July 2019 and have the following two-letter production codes on the back of the crank arm where the pedals attach:

KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

The cranksets were sold across the United States and Canada, individually as well as on complete bicycles made by companies such as Trek and Specialized.

So far, there have been 4,519 reported instances of the recalled cranksets separating. Six injuries have been reported as a result of this, including lacerations, bone fractures and joint displacements.

Anyone who believes they have a bicycle with a crankset that is included in this recall should stop riding it immediately and take it to a certified Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection.

Cranksets which show signs of bonding separation or delamination will be subject to a free crankset replacement.

More information about this recall can be found here.