(WRIC) — 8,370 carboy containers are being recalled because they can potentially break and cause injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the carboys, which are glass jugs used to store homemade beverages, were manufactured by Saxco International and sold nationwide at retailers and online between September 2022 and March 2023 individually and in TrueBrew or HCS kits.

According to CPSC, the recall is taking place because the carboys can break due to improper cooling processes and can potentially injure consumers.

The recalled carboys come in 3, 5, 6 and 6.5 gallons. Anyone who has purchased a carboy included in this recall is asked to stop using it immediately and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

More information on this recall can be found on CPSC’s website.