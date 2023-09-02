(WRIC) — Over 85,000 high chairs were recalled after several reports of the chair separating from the base, causing injuries in some cases.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 83,000 TOMY Boon Flair high chairs were recalled in the United States and around 2,850 were recalled in Canada.

The recall includes all Boon Flair high chairs manufactured before 2016 and all Boon Flair Elite high chairs. The recall is taking place because TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, causing 24 falls and 11 injuries.

The chairs were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us and other retailers, as well as websites such as Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and BedBathAndBeyond.com. The Flair Elite chair was sold between 2008 and 2009 for around $380 and the Flair chair was sold between January 2008 and February 2017 for between $230 and $250.

Anyone who owns one of these chairs should stop using them and immediately contact TOMY for a free repair kit, which includes bolts and washers to repair the defective chairs.

More information about this recall can be found here.