RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is warning its customers to be alert for possible payment scams.

Amazon says the scammers will send out fraudulent text messages, emails and web pages to their victims, with the hopes of obtaining customers’ personal information.

Amazon said one scam that is circulating claims customers have a security threat and tells them they will lose access to their accounts. The fake message includes a link that will prompt the victim to input their personal information once opened.

Amazon said to never open any suspicious email or text attachments or links and to make sure you have two-step authentication enabled on your account.

