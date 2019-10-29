Anti-anxiety medicine recalled due to infection risk

1  of  2
(CNN Newsource) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication commonly sold as Xanax.

Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication, alprazolam.

The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of illness.

The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half milligram tablets.

Mylan says the pills were distributed in the U.S. between July and August.

