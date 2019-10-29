(CNN Newsource) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication commonly sold as Xanax.
Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication, alprazolam.
The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of illness.
The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half milligram tablets.
Mylan says the pills were distributed in the U.S. between July and August.
LATEST STORIES:
- Anti-anxiety medicine recalled due to infection risk
- Police activity shuts down Chippenham Parkway near Forest Hill
- 2018 report: Nearly 7,000 absentee ballots mailed too late
- Retired doctor, 67, gives birth after ‘getting pregnant naturally’
- StormTracker 8: Clouds Roll in Today; Rain by Halloween evening