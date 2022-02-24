RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a Public Health Advisory for some brands of powdered baby formula that is provided through Virginia Women, Infants and Children. Abbott, the company that produces the products, has issued a voluntary recall.

The products affected by the recall are 12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort, 12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up, all EleCare Infant and Junior, all Similac Alimentum, 12.5 oz Similac Sensitive and 12.4 oz Similac Advance. All of these products are made by Abbott and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later.

The formula has been recalled because of possible contamination from bacterias Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella, both of which can be fatal in infants.

Concerned consumers can enter the lot number of their product here to see if it has been affected by this recall. Anyone who has purchased an affected product is urged to not use it and instead return it to where it was purchased for a refund.