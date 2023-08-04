RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors have been recalled because the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can overheat during charging, posing a burn and fire risk.

Philips Avent, the manufacturer, has received 23 reports of the monitors overheating in Europe, including seven reports of minor injuries. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The monitors were sold at ToysRUs.com, Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers between March 2016 and January 2020.

The recalled monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, which were manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019. The model numbers are located on the bottom of the monitor.

If you own one these baby monitors, stop using it immediately and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.