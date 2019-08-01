Baby sleepers recalled for safety concerns

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for certain inclined sleepers for infants due to safety concerns.

The recalls involve the Eddie Bauer slumber and soothe bassinet and the Disney baby doze and dream bassinet.

The sleepers were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and juvenile product stores nationwide between November 2014 through February 2017.

The group says no injuries have been reported, but similar products have resulted in infant deaths.

People who own the sleeper should stop using it and contact the manufacturer, Dorel, for a refund.