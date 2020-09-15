BBB offers tips for donating to wildfire relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As wildfires continue to burn across the West Coast, you may be wondering how you can help.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers trying to take your money.

If you want to donate, make sure it’s an established charity. A fairly new organization may not have any plans or connections, which means it could be a scam.

When it comes to crowdfunding, it’s always best to donate to people you personally know have been affected. If the post claims they’re donating to a specific charity or organization, consider going to their website to donate instead.

Finally, ask for a financial statement showing where your money went. Transparent organizations will normally post them on their website.

For more tips and to find accredited organizations to donate to, click here.