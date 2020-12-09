BBB warns against buying from misleading social media ads, here’s how you can protect your wallet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s the season of giving, and while you may be tempted to buy something off social media for a loved one, the Better Business Bureau is warning you to think twice before buying from misleading social media ads.

The agency breaks down some common scams to look out for.

If a product claims to support a charity, it may be a fake. Some shoppers have reported making a purchase, but items never show up at their door and the company they bought from doesn’t reply when they try to get back in touch. In reality, scammers are preying on your desire to give back, and are trying to make a quick buck.

If the ad promises a free trial, don’t be fooled. The agency says many misleading ads may offer a free trial for a small amount of shipping fees. In reality, shoppers have agreed to hefty monthly shipping payments. BBB says before you sign up, read the terms and conditions. If there’s none, it’s probably a scam.

BBB also urges to be on the look out for fake merchandise. Products priced significantly lower than what others are charging for it and any spelling or grammatical errors in the ad itself should give away it’s phony.

Beware of downloading ‘free’ apps. BBB reports that folks who download them may be susceptible to recurring subscription fees. You’re urged to read reviews before downloading anything.

To make sure you don’t fall victim, the BBB urges you do to your research on the business you’re buying from and double check to see if anyone has been previously duped.