BBB warns of holiday puppy scams after uptick in reports

(KRON) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to be aware if you’re shopping online for a pet this holiday season after the agency says it’s noticed an uptick in complaints and reports.

According to the BBB, reports have increased 39% since 2017 when it first alerted consumers about the problem.

In the last three years, the agency says it has received nearly 16,000 complaints and reports from consumers about fake businesses selling puppies and other pets.

Officials also estimate about 10% of victims report these crimes, so the problem may be even worse.

The study also found that in 60% of reports to BBB regarding dog sellers, consumers allegedly never received the pets they purchased.

More than 5,000 complaints and scam reports were registered about sellers of dogs, kittens, birds, reptiles and other pets.

Here’s how it works – you find a cute puppy ad or website online, with scammers claim they are breeders or pet sellers.

They also may pretend to be distraught pet owners who need to find a new home for their pets.

Once you inquire about the pet, you’re then prompted to wire money through services such as Western Union or Moneygram to complete the purchase.

The “seller” promises your pet will be shipped right away, but problems seem to come out of the blue and in many cases the pet is never delivered and the victim is never refunded.

BBB has issued the following tips to help protect you from pet scams: