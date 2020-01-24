BBB warns of scammers ahead of 2020 Census

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of scammers pretending to be from the Census Bureau trying to steal your personal information.

In just a few weeks, Census takers will be going door to door, but the BBB suspects scammers will be too.

If a census worker comes to your door, ask to see their ID badge. A real badge should have the worker’s picture, a Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date.

Workers can be also be spotted with a Census Bureau laptop or cellphone and a bag with the official logo.

While the Census Bureau may ask for your information, they will never ask for your full social security number, money, donations, or bank and credit card account numbers.

