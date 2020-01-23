Protect yourself: That text from FedEx could be a scam

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new scam is now targeting “text alerts” as consumers wait for package deliveries to their homes and offices. It’s the latest twist in the ever-evolving world of scammers phishing to learn personal information.

“It’s a war going on out there today,” said Barry N. Moore, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau covering Central Virginia.

The scam hitting phones right now, poses as FedEx and asks customers to set delivery preferences for a package in transit.

This new tactic leaves consumers no choice but to closely monitor which automatic texts are real, and which are targeting them for their money and data.

“Scammers have figured out by now because probably 10% of the United States is on some sort of an automatic text notice that they’ve requested through some of these companies,” he said.

The Better Business Bureau says your personal info and your money are hot ticket items on the dark web. This scam is just another example of that.

“If it’s not from FedEx you’re gonna really get burned,” said Moore.

In the meantime, FedEx says to delete the message immediately and file a report with them through email.

“The last thing these companies want is for the convenience of automated texting to tell you you have a package to go away because scammers have crashed that so hard,” said Moore.

Customers can also call the delivery company to inquire about a package headed their way. Though, the Better Business Bureau says it has a “scam tracker” feature online.

