Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of 40 stores closing in 2020

(KRON) – Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing 40 of its stores nationwide this year.
The list shared with USA Today shows that some of the 40 stores located in 19 states and Washington, D.C. have already closed or will close in the first half of 2020.
Company officials said the stores closing “no longer meet the standards” of its customers.
There’s only one location closing in Virginia:
- Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace
Click here to see the full list of stores closing in the US
Bed Bath & Beyond, which also operates World Market, Buy Buy Baby, and Harmon Face Values, operates more than 1,500 stores nationwide.
