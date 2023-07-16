(WRIC) — Two beef products made by a Tennessee-based food producer are being recalled because they were not federally inspected.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA), Suya Slice, LLC is recalling about 445 pounds of “Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky” and “Suya Slice Suya” marinated beef that were produced between Oct. 16, 2021 and May 20, 2023.

1.5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of beef jerky containing “Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky” on the label (left) and 5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of marinated skewered beef containing “Suya Slice Suya” on the label (right)

It was discovered that the beef products had not been federally inspected when the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) followed up on a referral from the Illinois Department of Agriculture and found that they did not have USDA mark of inspection.

After investigating, FSIS determined that the products had not been made in a facility which had not been inspected by FSIS.

No adverse reactions have been reported due to consumption of these products, but FSIS is concerned that some may still be in pantries, refrigerators and freezers across the country. Anyone who has either of the recalled products is asked to throw them away or return them to where they were bought from.

More information about this recall can be found here.