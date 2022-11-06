WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Over 500,000 garment steamers made by hardware and tool manufacturer Black+Decker have been recalled due to potential burns.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 518,500 Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers were recalled Nov. 3 because they can potentially expel, spray or leak hot water during use and burn consumers.

There have bee 241 reports of hot water expelling from steamers, causing 32 reports of burns, two of which were second-decree burns.

The recall affects models with the following date codes and UPCs:

The steamers were sold at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Black+Deckers website and other places across the country.

Only steamers without a green dot on the bottom of its package or a notched triangle on the underside of its upper assembly are affected by this recall. Consumers who have purchased one of the affected steamers should stop using it immediately and contact Empower Brands to get a new upper assembly for free.